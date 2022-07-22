Marvel Studios would have plans for Hailee Steinfeld to return as Kate Bishop in several projects

Marvel Studios still hasn’t announced a second season. hawk eyeHowever, it seems that the study would have plans for one of the protagonists of that series regardless of the future of that program.

Specifically, in the context of a report on the 2022 Emmy Awards, Variety revealed that it has currentlyThey open plans for Hailee Steinfeld to return as Kate Bishop in several projects from the Disney superhero franchise.

For now it is unknown if those projects would be productions for the cinema or television since the information from Variety only maintains that “Sources say there are plans for Steinfeld to reprise the role of Kate Bishop in other MCU projects in the future.”

But while it is not difficult to speculate on a possible appearance of the character in another eventual cycle of hawk eye or productions like Threw out– which we already know will feature Daredevil and Kingpin-, it is also easy to imagine that with the MCU proposal it is possible for Kate Bishop to appear in a movie. In fact, rumors have even been around (which have not been confirmed or endorsed) about a possible appearance of the heroine in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

On that note, there’s likely to be a little more clarity on Kate’s future in the MCU after Marvel Studios makes its next showing including a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in late July.