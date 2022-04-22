Marvel suffers a major leak of its next series

One of the upcoming Marvel Studios series on Disney+ has suffered a major leak revealing a major MCU spoiler.

Marvel Studios has suffered a major leak related to one of its upcoming television series in Disney+. The next in question is the series of mrs marvelstarring Iman Vellani. The MCU Phase 4 going to present to kamala khanone of the most modern and transgressive characters of the last decade in the House of Ideas. A television series with a clear adolescent component of which we already saw a first official trailer a few weeks ago. But what leak has it suffered?

As revealed in social networksthe list of Funkos of mrs marvel. It may not seem like much, given that the leak is (to a large extent) related to the protagonist. However, there has been a very significant confirmation in this leak. According to the official list of Funkos, Carol DanversBrie Larson will appear in Kamala Khan’s television series. To be honest, we don’t know if she is really Carol Danvers, but they have leaked the presence of a Funko in the series named “Captain Marvel”. Perhaps they refer to a version of Kamala herself?

The possible connection with ‘The Marvels’ in the Kamala series

Keep in mind that Kamala Khan is a big fan of Captain Marvel. However, it would make a lot of sense for her to appear as Carol Danvers in the Disney+ TV series. The main reason is the direct connection that the UCM series will have with one of the most ambitious and interesting film projects in the coming years. that project is the marvelsstarring Kamala Khan herself, Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeauwho was already presented in WandaVision.

Be that as it may, everything points to Captain Marvel appearing in Kamala Khan’s television series. We will have to wait to see the television program on the streaming platform, but we bet that it will be like that and it will have its intertextuality built with the marvels.