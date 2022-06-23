Marvel surprises us and affirms that “Thunderbolts” already has a director

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing by leaps and bounds first with “She Thor” and the next premiere of “

Thor: Love and Thunder

”, the barely assimilated emotional chaos by “

Multiverse of Madness

” Y “

No Way Home

”, (as well as those of us who still mourn Tony Stark), and now they will bring us the gang of supervillains hired by the Government with a very special mission that will surely blow our minds.

Who will appear in Thunderbolts?

For all those who sawFalcon and the Winter Soldier” and they hated Captain Patriotism, don’t worry, he was a character destined for hate and now that you know why we are telling you, you will understand this logic.

Well, it turns out that if they saw “Black Widow” and were left wanting to see more of the “sister” of our Avenger, Yelena Belova, Marvel will give you good news because “Thunderbolts” is confirmed and we will see Baron Zemo, Yelena again (FlorencePugh) Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), task master (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), USAgent (Wyatt Russell) and the winter soldier (Sebastian Stan).

What will be the plot of Thunderbolts?

Although not much is known, according to “Deadline” the film will be directed by Jake Schereier under the script of Eric Pearson, but There is still no well-developed plot or release datethough comic fans say it would be a government group on a secret mission.

What is known about the Thunderbolts and who are they?

The Thunderbolts are a group of Marvel supervillains that first appeared in 1997, which originally consisted of Atlas (Goliath), MACH-I (Beetle), Citizen V (Helmut Zemo), Meteorite (Moonstone), Songbird (Mimi Howler), and Techno (Fixer), according to the comics.

and that now, could be shot in the summer of 2022 according to unofficial sources that ensure that Marvel is looking for those actors who have already worked with them to vacate their schedule from July to September.

Is it then that Thunderbolts will be part of the

MCU in its Phase 4

?

You might be interested in:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gives us a first look

