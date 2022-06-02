Marvel: the cast of the spin-off of Spider-Man in Madame Web continues to grow

The next Spider-Man spin-off, lady webcontinues to expand its female cast with a new actress to replicate Dakota Johnson.

After Poison, Venom: Let There Be Carnage Y Morbius – meaning all the films that currently make up the Spider-Verse – it’s hard to imagine a serene future for Sony’s expanded Marvel universe. However, projects continue to be announced despite all common sense as poison 3or to a lesser extent the deadwhile kraven the hunter Y lady web continue their pre-production revealing their cast dropper.

As for the film dedicated to Spider-Man’s old blind mutant ally (but who shouldn’t be that old since she will be played by Dakota Johnson), the cast is currently made up of Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Legacy) in addition to the main actor.

mistake of youth

Recently, Term announced that Isabela Merced had joined the film directed by SJ Clarkson in a still unknown role. The 20-year-old actress recently played Jason Momoa’s daughter in Sweet girlbut also the explorer with a pink t-shirt and a bob cut Dora and the Lost City. Her filmography also includes appearances in Transformers 5: The Last Knight, Sicario: Cartel War either The house that Jack built.

For now, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless’ script is being kept under wraps, as is the exact nature of the film (which could take the form of an origin story or completely reshape the character). However, Sony’s next Spider-Verse movie will be kraven the hunter embodied by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and scheduled for French cinemas from January 18, 2023. lady web should land in theaters on July 5, 2023, which suggests a start of filming later this year or the end of the year.