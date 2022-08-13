Marvel: the essential LEGO Baby Groot figurine for all MCU fans

While he has just made his return in his own animated series, Groot invites himself to your home again – in a baby version and in articulated LEGO!

My name is Groot, the animated series starring the small tree and space hero with the monosyllabic line, just made its debut on Disney+ on August 10th. The time has therefore come to celebrate it with this figurine which is exclusively dedicated to it.

Indeed build your own Baby Groot model inspired by the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Once built, the object has many realistic features: fun details to discover.

Indeed, the figurine of the little alien and iconic Marvel character, is highly articulated: this freedom of movement allows you to easily position him to recreate his favorite dance moves – or make him move freely as you wish. It’s up to you to recreate the cult dance scene of the little hero to the rhythm of your favorite music from the film.

The box set includes a presentation plaque and a replica of the film’s iconic audio cassette, “Awesome Mix Vol. 2”, also to be built. Everything is accompanied by printed instructions and a digital guide to be found in the dedicated downloadable application which allows you to zoom in and explore every detail of the model during construction. Finished playing? Once built, this model easily strikes a pose to be proudly displayed among your other Marvel creations.



lego company



LEGO Marvel, “My name is Groot” Minifigure from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

Recommended from 10 years old

476 pieces

Dimensions: 19.1 x 35.4 x 7cm

The Baby Groot figure

1 replica tape “Awesome Mix Vol. 2”

1 presentation plate

Instructions and a digital guide

Not suitable for children under 36 months

Originally created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby in the comic Tales to Astonishpublished in the 60s, Groot – dubbed in the MCU by Vin Diesel – has therefore not finished talking about him.

The extraterrestrial space creature, known for being particularly friendly and mostly innocent – except perhaps in its teenage version – can only say one sentence, “My name is Groot”, words that mean something a lot and that his entourage miraculously understands and in particular his lifelong sidekick Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper).

With this must-have figure, Marvel fans – young and old – can add another iconic character to their collection. So download the free app, put on some music and let’s go: take on this particularly cute building challenge!

