Marvel, the first LGBTQ+ Spider-Man

Mexico City

With its originality, style, character development, and narrative tension, k-dramas have become the obsession of millions and millions of people around the world. For them, Seoul is the capital of television creativity.

Up there, in the bowels of that industry, was the filmmaker Katina Medina Mora (You will know what to do with me). The Mexican was one of the directors of XO Kitty, one of Netflix’s biggest bets to converge Korean sensibility with an international production.

Katina Medina Mora was one of the directors of XO Kitty.

spinoff

It is the spinoff of the film trilogy To All the Boys…, based on the bestselling novel by Jenny Han. In those tapes, Kitty (Anna Cathcart) was the sister of the protagonist, a peripheral role.

Here will be the axis. The girl, who presumes to be an expert in the heart, goes on a trip to reconnect with an ex in Korea, where she will discover that what she thought about relationships is much more complex.

“He’s almost a pure Korean actor, except for the lead and a couple of characters. It was quite an experience. The language is complex. Not all of the crew speak English and so all meetings with some department heads had to be translated.

“I had to direct actors who are famous in k-dramas and that is incredible. I had a good time, they seemed divine to me. But there were also kids who had not acted before and they are sponges. The experience was very cool, “said Medina Mora in interview.

TWO EPISODES

Along with Patricia Riggen (Jack Ryan, Dopesick) and Issa López (True Detective), Medina Mora is one of the most influential Mexicans on the international small screen. In XO Kitty she was in charge of two episodes.

“I got to do scenes in Korean where you follow the script, but it’s fascinating. From what you see of the actors and their acting, you know where they’re at. It was a great Korean experience.”

After Seoul, Medina Mora will embark for Paris soon. She will direct some episodes of the third season of another Netflix emblem: Emily in Paris, where the character of Lily Collins exposes cultural clashes in the fields of work and love.

He finds it curious, but enriching, the television direction his career is taking. She, she admits, enjoys deep and confrontational dramas the most, but she is shining with light and romance stories.

“I’m going to Paris in two weeks to direct two more episodes (I already had experience from season 2). It looks great. It’s going to be a lot of fun. All the actors in Emily… are incredible.

“I love drama, it’s my thing. All my movies are drama. I think it’s what I do best, because it’s what I like the most and see the most. But it’s been really cool to get out of there, laugh on the set and get into in the comedy universe, have fun.

REPLACE A ´LITTLE JEWELRY´

Between Seoul and Paris, Medina Mora’s road map marked Mexico City.

It replaces the play BlackBird, which will be at the Shakespeare Forum until July 20. The theater, she emphasizes, was her first love, and this piece is significant.

Edited by her and the actors Cassandra Ciangherotti and Alejandro Calva in 2019, it is an exploration of the theme of child abuse, memory and the abysses of pain. That year it won Best Play at the Met Awards.

“It’s a little gem. We wanted to go back, but the pandemic went through. The rights to the work (original by David Harrower) were ending and we negotiated a little more. The stars aligned,” says Medina Mora.