Marvel: the series about Miss Marvel presents its characters with very colorful posters

Marvel gave a new look at the new characters in the series miss wonder with a series of posters that arouse our gaze more than our curiosity.

If the first trailer of she Hulk didn’t necessarily attract good press (mostly because of the ugly special effects and Bruce Banner’s cousin’s skinny build), audiences will first meet another new superheroine, Miss Marvel. The series created by Bisha K. Ali and announced in August 2019 will finally land on Disney+ starting June 8, while the teenager will return to the big screen to star in the film. the wonders alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

A few days after the launch of the series co-directed by the duo formed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, Marvel and Disney+ have thus given a boost to its promotion with a series of colorful posters to introduce the main cast of what promises to be the teen pop series in the catalog.

After Yelena Belova and Kate Bishop, the MCU’s new guard will continue to grow

We find it like this in order: Kamalan Khan, played by young Iman Vellani, Zoe (Laurel Marsden) who must bully her in high school before becoming her friend, her classmate Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher), her sister-in-law Tyesha (Travina Springer ), her older brother Aamir (Saagar Shaikh), her mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), her father Yusuf (Mohan Kapur), her friend Bruno (Matthew Lintz) and finally her crush Kamran (Rish Shah) who might also be endowed with superpowers.