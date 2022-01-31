Marvel, the WandaVision star recalls her debut in the franchise with Chris Hemsworth

In 2021 Kat Dennings returned to play the role of Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, eight years after her last appearance in Thor: The Dark World. Fans have enthusiastically welcomed her character back and in these days Dennings has posted a photo of her on social media in memory of her debut in the franchise.

The photo shows the actress in the company of Chris Hemsworth on the set of Thor, the first film about the God of Thunder, released in theaters in 2011.

“No sleeper hold can contain me. Besides, I almost cried when I found this photo. The best memories” writes Dennings as a caption, after returning to the franchise: WandaVision won the Golden Tomato Award, adding an important piece of the awards obtained in the last twelve months.

“I was surprised and very thrilled” Dennings stated about his return to the MCU “At first I just knew they wanted to bring Darcy back and when I heard it was for WandaVision I was very intrigued, it’s such a unique project. I think the audience really appreciated the uniqueness of the show.”.

At the moment it has not been confirmed the presence of Kat Dennings in Thor: Love and Thunder. But producer Mary Livanos hasn’t completely ruled out this possibility:“We love Darcy as this elusive and quirky character and find it especially delightful that Darcy can appear anywhere in the MCU.”.

A few days ago WandaVision celebrated its first anniversary.