Marvel: The Wrath of Gorr will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder

Just yesterday we were telling you about the big changes and connections that come along with the big releases of Marvelhow is the case of Moon Knight, which after its launch on April 30, has become a success and one of the favorite streaming series among UCM fans, and this will also have consequences in the movies; how is it in the case of the next tape of Thor: Love and Thunderwhere we can meet one of the greatest and most powerful enemies of Thor, Gorr the butcher god.

Moon Knighthas taken us a little deeper into the subject, and is preparing the land for everything that this film will show us on July 8 in theatersand now that we talk about Khonshūthe time has come to talk about the other gods, and what could be the end for the great thor god of thunder.

hatthe butcher god, will be the main villain in the film Thor: Love and Thunderand Christian Bale, has been chosen to play him and bring to life on screen one of the most powerful destroyers of gods, opening the door for Jane Fosterinterpreted by Natalie Portmanwho, in this new film of Marvelyou will receive the power.

That is why everything seems to indicate that we will know all the wrath of hatone of the most iconic villains of Thor in the comics and after three movies he’s finally made it into the franchise, let’s talk about how he’s become one of the most powerful gods and enemies in Marvel.

You will see, hat he was not always so powerful, since when he was still nobody he wandered through a desolate and unknown world, his life was always full of tragedies and finally he cursed the gods for not answering his prayers, it was there when destiny granted him hat “a blessing”a weapon of terrible power fell at his feet, and with it, he set out on a quest for revenge to kill as many gods as possible.

Thus, for thousands of years, he took revenge on countless gods across the stars, either killing them, turning them into slaves, or even crucifying them for the other gods to see (hence his nickname “butcher”). the hate of hat against all the gods he knew no limits in the comics, so we can check his fury in love and thunderwhen he attacks New Asgard, the home of the last of the Norse gods, but we must remember, there are other gods on earth as well.

Since, like Russell Crowe has revealed, he will play ZeusY Akosia Sabetwill give life to the goddess Bast of Wakanda, not to mention Moon Knightthat his story revolves around a war between Egyptian gods, so Marvel Studioslittle by little has filled the universe with deities, so that hat Have a feast, since after all, most of these gods have homes or dimensions where they live, like Mount Olympus or the pocket dimension of the Egyptian gods, Celestial Heliopolis, from which they presumably Khonshū Was exiled.

We don’t know if Moon Knight safe by using his human mask to fight criminals, but he could go unnoticed by hat, especially when there is a place where all the Egyptian deities are together, so it might take longer to get to it. For the good luck of Khonshūthe god of vengeance, being banished will finally bring him something good, since otherwise, he could have fallen prey to Gorr, furthermore, if the Ennead is left empty, Khonshū could see his chance to return.