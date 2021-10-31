Marvel: They bully him at school, but his Tony Stark Halloween costume is awesome and goes viral

Children can be downright cruel at times, as is the case with little Evan, who for that Halloween she decided to dress up as one of her characters Marvel favorites, Tony Stark, but once he arrived at the school he received a decidedly not very warm welcome.

Evan, 10, a Missouri school student, eagerly prepared himself last Friday for the Halloween party that awaited him when he arrived in class.

“He was really excited“his mother, Jill Struckman, told People’s microphones”He believed he had a beautiful costume“he explains, referring to the classic Tony Stark look that we also see in the movies with Robert Downey Jr., complete with sunglasses and a goatee.

After all, what kid wouldn’t be thrilled to feel like a superhero for a day? Too bad that once he got on the bus his schoolmates started making fun of him, telling him that “he looked really stupid”.

“20 minutes later I get a call from school, they tell me that Evan was in the principal’s office and the other kids were showering him with nasty things. He wanted me to go and get him, he was very upset“continued to tell the mother”He was so hurt by those comments that as soon as he got off the bus he rushed to the bathroom to take his makeup off and didn’t want to stay for the party he was so excited about that morning. I had never seen him so upset about something they said to him, he’s the kind of guy who would show up in a tuxedo or a smart suit for the yearbook photo and don’t care what other people think.”

But sometimes it’s hard to put up with the gratuitous spite without getting beaten down “We both cried, and then I took him out to eat ice cream. He knew he looked great in that costume, but the comments made him insecure. I told him ‘ You look great, don’t let other people’s opinions ruin your party. Maybe they’re just jealous! ‘”.

And showing much more maturity than many other classmates, Evan, reassured by his mother, then decided to go back to school: “After a while I asked him if he would like to go back to the party, and he said yes“.

Made up and costume, Evan is back in class “He was a little scared, but then he got compliments from his other classmates, and when he got home from school he was happy again“.

“He also learned an important lesson: he will never be the kind of person who will hurt others with words. Words are important. I was about to not write ‘bullies’ in the post because he received no physical injuries, but was still injured. Words hurt, they have a value. If you see someone doing this, help those who are being made fun of“wrote Jill in her social post, when she told the story to the whole world, and it went viral.