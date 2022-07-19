Marvel: this character from Thor 4 is a nod to Dwayne Johnson

In the new film from Marvel Studios, Thor: Love And Thunder, a character has challenged fans for his connection to Dwayne Johnson. Here’s why.

Warning, spoilers. It is advisable to have seen Thor: Love And Thunder before continuing to read this article.

New movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe now in theaters, Thor: Love And Thunder is the fourth feature film dedicated to the adventures of the famous character played by Chris Hemsworth. Thor must fight a formidable new enemy, Gorr also nicknamed the Butcher of the Gods, played by Christian Bale.

In this dangerous struggle, the God of Thunder can count on the help of well-known companions like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) but also Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), his ex-girlfriend, who became Mighty Thor thanks to Mjolnir, Thor’s former hammer!

During the film, the public will also discover new characters like Zeus (Russell Crowe) or Dwayne, Korg’s boyfriend. And the spouse of the Kronien warrior does not have this first name by chance.

A nod to The Rock!

A fan called out director Taika Waititi on Twitter thinking the name of the newly introduced Kronien was a reference to actor Dwayne Johnson. And it is! The fan in question shared a photomontage of Kronien Dwayne in one of Dwayne Johnson’s most well-known photos.

This is’a snapshot from 1994 – shortly before Dwayne Johnson became a wrestling legend – where the star is seen in a black turtleneck and jeans with a silver chain and a banana.

Taika Waititi clarified in his retweet that it was not a coincidence. In addition to the nod to the actor, it is also to the wrestler that the New Zealand director wanted to pay tribute since Dwayne Johnson was nicknamed “The Rock” and the Kroniens are creatures made of stones and rocks (“rock” , in English).

In Thor: Love And Thunder, Korg is entitled to a happy ending. He therefore finds himself a partner in the person of Dwayne, with whom he conceives a child by holding hands above a lava pit. And fans quickly understood the reference to Dwayne Johnson for this new character. A reference therefore confirmed by Taika Waititi.

The trailer for Thor: Love And Thunder, currently in theaters: