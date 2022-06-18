Marvel | “Thor: Love and Thunder” has new images of the helmets of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman | UCM | MCU | Avengers | Premiere | SPORT-PLAY

The first advances ofThor: Love and Thunder” reveal quite a bit about the plot. Natalie Portman was the big surprise in the official trailer, as she wields the hammer Mjolnir and transforms into Mighty Thor.

The film revolves around the relationships of the characters. It’s been nearly eight years since Thor and Jane Foster last saw each other, and the God of Thunder still loves her despite everything she’s been through.

Both will have to form a team in order to defeat Gorr the Butcher God. Thor will carry the Stormbreaker, while Foster will carry the Mjolnir. Both will have new armor and will even carry custom helmets.

Interestingly, fans have reported something strange about the helmets that appear in the trailers. Everything seems to indicate that in some scenes the helmets will be added via CGI or special effects.

This usually happens when actors are not comfortable wearing this garment or it just doesn’t fit them at all. Chris Hemsworth had problems with his first helmet in the early Thor movies, as it fell off and covered his face.

Recently, Marvel Studios has shared new posters for the film, where it can be seen that this clothing will have some importance in the development of the film.

Check out the newsstand cover (L) and subscriber-exclusive cover (R) of the #ThorLoveAndThunder @TotalFilm issue, on sale June 23 👀 pic.twitter.com/GFlJcUwrJC — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 17, 2022

