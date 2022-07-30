Marvel | “Thor: Love and Thunder”: Kat Dennings breaks her silence about her cameo in the last film | UCM | MCU Avengers | DisneyPlus | SPORT-PLAY

Kat Dennings has a supporting role in the Cinematic Universe of Marvel where she must work as a support for her best friend: Natalie Portman (Jane Foster). In the last tape of “Thor: Love and Thunder” returned to play Darcy Lewis, but did not have many scenes.

His last participation in the UCM before Thor 4 was in “WandaVision”. It was revealed that he had already graduated from his Ph.D. and that he was knowledgeable enough to understand the pocket universe created by Scartlet Witch.

At first, she commented that she had not been told about the “Love and Thunder” project, but it seems that it was just a strategy to avoid spoilers or simply not to talk about the case in front of the press.

“Since ‘Love and Thunder’ has been out for a while, I feel like it’s finally time to post Darcy’s selfie,” she wrote on Instagram. The post came along with a photo.

For now, it is not known if he will return to the UCM or if Marvel is planning to give him a more important role. With the departure of Natalie Portman and the apparent death of Scarlet Witch there would be no reason to call her again.

“I was very surprised and excited. At first, she only knew that they wanted to bring Darcy back. When I heard that it was for WandaVision, I was very intrigued by her. It’s such a unique project – I think the audience really appreciated the specialty of the show”, he commented about his role in WandaVision for the medium PopCulture.

Trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.