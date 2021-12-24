Marvel, Tom Holland responds to Martin Scorsese’s criticism of MCU films: “He doesn’t know what they are”

The great villain of Phase 4 of the Marvel for now it’s not Kang the Conqueror, Mephisto or some other character, but Martin Scorsese. A meta-cinematic twist, fueled by the continuous controversy, by the back and forth that followed the words of the legendary director and his letter in defense of cinema (and against cinecomics).

Over the last few years, there have been interventions by colleagues, actors and personalities from the world of cinema, sometimes in favor of Scorsese and others against. For instance: Jane Campion, director of Piano lessons and the recent The Power of the Dog, said he hated Marvel movies. Against, James Gunn replied that Scorsese would attack MCU films only to advertise his own. If his opinion seems too biased, here it is Paul Schrader, the own screenwriter of Taxi Driver And Wild bull, who stated: “They are cinema. The video of a cat on Youtube is also cinema“.

The issue has now intervened “the big piece” of Marvel Cinematic Universe, or Tom Holland. Undoubtedly now the actor is the symbolic face of the whole “funfair”, thanks to the incredible records he is setting with Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an interview, Holland brought up Scorsese again by answering a question about the condescending attitude that filmmakers and critics reserve towards cinecomics. He said:

“You can ask Scorsese ‘Would you like to make a Marvel movie?’, But he doesn’t know what they are because he never made one. I have done and I have done other films that have also been considered at the Oscars, and the only difference is that [i film Marvel] they are more expensive than the others. But the way I play the character, the way he works across the story arc and the characters is the same, just on a different scale. I really think they are art “

Holland then went on to say:

“When you make these films, you know that for better or worse millions of people will see them, while if you make a small independent film, if it’s not really good nobody will see it. So there is a different level of pressure. You can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson – people who have made ‘Oscar-worthy’ movies and superhero movies too – and will tell you they are the same, on a different scale. And there is less spandex in Oscar-winning films ».

What do you think? Who won this round: Scorsese’s idea that cinecomics aren’t real cinema, or Tom Holland’s “proportional” system? Let us know in the comments.

