Marvel TV series and movies due out in 2022

The universe Marvel is constantly expanding and, thanks to the support of Disney +, it won’t stop that easily. After a 2021 full of entertainment products that have met fan expectations, the MCU promises even more action on both the small and big screen. In November 2021, in fact, on the occasion of Disney + Day all the future projects of Marvel had been announced. But what will come out in 2022? Which movie And TV series await us?

Marvel movies coming in 2022

Among the most anticipated films at Marvel, after Spider-Man: No Way Home that satiated the curiosity of fans last December, it’s Doctor Strange’s turn to have a film of his own. Or rather, his second film. Entitled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film will arrive in theaters in March 2022 and is placed in the timeline after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki And WandaVision.

Space also a Thor that comes back with Love and Thunder in May 2022. Chris Hemsworth regains possession of his thunder god cloak and once again engages in a film adaptation, directed by Taika Waititi. Furthermore, in July 2022, a date has also been set for the sequel to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While not there Chadwick Boseman, Marvel went ahead with the idea of ​​a sequel but without revealing the plot. However in the second film of Black Panther a new character will be presented, Ironheart, which will then have a series of its own (but in 2023). Latest movie coming for 2022 is The Marvels, a direct sequel to the film dedicated to Captain Marvel, the character played by Brie Larson.

Marvel TV series coming in 2022

2022 picks up the baton of previous TV series. After WandaVision – which inaugurated phase 4 of the MCU – e The Falcon and the Winter Solider, as well as after Loki, What If And Hawkeye, it’s time to welcome new superheroes and make room for those already included in the Marvel universe. One of the upcoming TV series on Disney + is Ms Marvel, which introduces the first Muslim superheroine played by Iman Vellani. The protagonist is a teenager, her name is Kamala Khan and she lives in Jersey City. Its power? That of changing shape.

Another TV series coming in 2022 is dedicated to a relative of Bruce Banner. She-Hulk he chooses as the protagonist the lawyer Jennifer Walters, who, following an emergency transfusion by her cousin, acquires the powers of the Hulk, including the complexion. Also in this series Mark Ruffalo, who plays the big green man, will make an appearance. While to play Jennifer Walters will be Tatiana Maslany. And again, again on Disney +, it arrives Moon Knight, whose protagonist is Marc Spector.

Groot will also have its own TV series, or rather a collection of animated short films entitled I Am Groot. Finally, although Marvel has not yet confirmed whether it will be released in 2022 or 2023, it is also included in the list Secret Invasion, a TV series that reviews Nick Fury get back on track.

READ ALSO: Beautiful, Una vita and Love Is in the Air: previews of Mediaset fiction from 3 to 9 January