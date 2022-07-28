Marvel unleashes mayhem at Comic-Con with Regé-Jean Page and Secret Invasion

MADRID, 26 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

One of the great events of Comic-Con was the Kevin Feige’s presentation of Marvel’s Phases 5 and 6. In the first one Secret Invasion will be framed, series that initially announced in its cast Regé-Jean Page. After unleashing the madness of the fans, Marvel denied the signing of the star The Bridgertonsthat just released The invisible agent of the Russo brothers, generating chaos and confusion among the followers.

It has been on Twitter where the Casa de las Ideas has had to rectify and point out that the British actor, who will star in the new Dungeons and Dragons movie, will not be part of the cast of the project, second production of Phase 5 after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“Secret Invasion, from Marvel Studios, is starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. An earlier cast list erroneously included Regé-Jean Page as well.“, reads the publication.

Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. A previous cast list incorrectly also included Regé-Jean Page.

— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

The tweet of official profile of Marvel Studios served as an autoresponder to another previously published by the same account, and that collected one of the news about the series offered by Kevin Feige during Comic-Con. The CEO of the Casa de las Ideas announced, in addition to the aforementioned main cast, that the series will be released on Disney+ in the spring of 2023, without specifying the day.

At San Diego Comic-Con it was also presented the Secret Invasion first trailer, that has not yet transpired to the general public and that, according to Feige, will be darker than can be expected. The series will focus on the activity in the Land of the Skrullsthe shape-shifting alien race introduced in Captain Marvel that wears decades infiltrated among the population in presumable alliance with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).