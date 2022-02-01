Marvel unveils a stunning new poster starring Scarlet Witch!

There are still several months left until the theatrical release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessfilm by Sam Raimi in which in addition to the Sorcerer Supreme we will meet Wanda Maximoff again and we will try to understand how her Scarlet Witch powers have evolved. In the meantime, here is a new poster for WandaVision.

The new poster, which highlights the scarlet color well, is totally focused on the Scarlet Witch that is revealed at the end of the show with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Swept away by the fury of the protagonist, set in shards of glass, are all the other characters that have appeared on the show, including Evan Peters’ fake Quicksilver (the fake Peter) and of course also Agatha Harkness who will soon have a show of her own on Disney +.

As for Wanda instead, we saw her again in the trailer for Doctor Strange 2, the film will show us what happened to her after the end of the series and how she will help Doctor Strange in this highly anticipated new chapter of the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will debut in theaters on May 6, 2022 after the release date is postponed to allow the production to do additional shots.

Just on the occasion of the anniversary of the airing of WandaVision, Kat Dennings recalled her debut at Marvel with Chris Hemsworth, publishing a photo from the filming of the first Thor, shot therefore dating back to 2010/2011: “No sleeper hold can hold me. Also I almost cried finding this photo. The best memories“writes Dennings as a caption, after returning to the franchise: WandaVision won the Golden Tomato Award, adding an important piece of the awards obtained in the last twelve months.