Marvel vs DC: Marvel vs DC: Actresses and actors who participated as superheroes in films of both companies and were spectacular

Cwith the premiere of the new film Thor: Love and Thunderthe super heroes take over the screen again and it is time to remember some of the celebrities who have had the opportunity to work in both ‘universes’ being part of some of the Marvel and DC movies. The list is long and with important characters on both sides.

What is the difference between Marvel and DC and what are the successes of each?

The debate will always exist between fans of both sides and although there are many theories regarding this topic, we can say that one of the differences that distinguishes them is that while DC characters are superheroes regularly inspired by mythological heroes, perfect that were idealized. For your part Marvel has attempted to project its heroes and protagonists as heroes closest toyes, more human. That could be the main difference between both franchises.

dc hits

According to different lists, among the best movies in the DC universe we can find

Dark Knight

joker

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Superman II

Wonder Woman

marvel hits

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Black Panther

Avengers: Endgame

Logan

Hombre de Hierro

Actresses and actors who have participated in Marvel and DC movies

Next, we present a list of actors who have had the opportunity to participate in both universessome on key paper and others not so important. The vast majority of Marvel movies can be seen on the Disney + platformwhile those of DC, appear in various platforms such as HBO or Amazon Prime.

Samuel L Jackson | Within Marvel he has participated as Nick Fury in films such as Avengers, Captain America or Iron Man. While at DC he acted in The Spirit playing Octopus.

Scarlett Johnson | Scarlett is recognized for her role as NBlack Widow in Avengers, but we can also see her participating in DC as Silken Floss in the film The Spirit.

Ben Affleck | Affleck appeared as the lawyer Matt Murdock who plays Daredevil in Marvel, but later took on a more prominent role in DC, appearing as Batman in Batman v Superman and later in Justice League.

Ryan Reynolds | His debut in the world of superheroes was in X-Men Wolverin Origins, he also had a part in Blade 3 and later achieved more fame with his performance in Deadpool. In DC Comics he appeared as the Green Lantern in one of the Batman movies.

Halle Berry | We remember her for her role as Storm with the X-Men, while at DC she appeared as Cat Woman.

Natalie Portmann | He was the protagonist of V for Vendetta, but later went to the Marvel universe to play Thor’s girlfriend, Jane Foster, with whom, by the way, he reunites in the new installment of Thor: Love and Thunder.

James Mardsen | He had an important role as Cyclops in the X-Men, but then we saw him as the husband of Louis Lane in Superman Returns.

Hugo Weaving | He appeared in a lead role in V for Vendetta, then became the ‘Red Skull’ as Captain America’s rival in Marvel.

Tommy Lee-Jones | This great actor participated as Harvey Dent in Batman Forever, years later he appeared as Colonel Chester Phillips in Captain America the first avenger.

Tilda Swinton | He had the role of the Archangel Gabriel in the Constantine tape, but later we could see him in Docto Strange.

Michael Reid Macaky | In X-Men 2 he played the role of Jason, son of William Striker, Wolverine’s enemy. Later he changed universes and appeared as Bane in the movie Batman and Robin.

Lawrence Fishburne | As an actor, he played the role of Clark Kent’s boss at the Daily Pkanet in the movie Man of the Steel and although he did not appear in the box, he voiced the Silver Surfer in the Fantastic Four.

Jon Favreu | Iron Man’s best friend, his role as Happy Hogan appeared throughout the Avengers saga and also in Spider Man with Tom Holland. At DC, he had a small role in Batman Forever as an employee of Wayne Industries.