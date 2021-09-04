Marvel wants to entrust another film to the Russo brothers? Yes, but the thing is not easy …

The directors of the last chapters of the Avengers saga Joe and Anthony Russo will they be involved in another Marvel production?

There are no confirmations at the moment but according to some recent rumors the Studio would be interested in having them for another film.

Great news for all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it looks like this is turning out to be more problematic than expected. And in some ways everything is related to Scarlett Johansson.

The “Johansson case”

As we know, the actress has sued Disney / Marvel since the contract for Black Widow featured a theatrical exclusivity period that was not met with the day-and-date release on Disney +. Furthermore, Marvel / Disney would have refused to renegotiate the terms of the deal after deciding on this hybrid release. Find all the details on the issue HERE.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Joe and Anthony Russo are currently blocked. The two directors would be concerned about the fate of a possible film, concerns related to how it will be distributed and, also, how any distribution on the platform could affect their compensation.

It should be noted, however, that the “Johansson case” represents a precedent, and will certainly have repercussions on the clauses of future contracts signed by stars or directors. The negotiations between the Russo brothers and Disney could therefore have a positive outcome.

As always we will keep you updated on every development.

The Gray Man

Recall that Dìdopo Cherry (HERE you can find our review), the directors have plunged into a new cinematic adventure, once again far from the atmospheres of cinecomics.

It is about The Gray Man, license plate film Netflix he sees in the cast Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans And Ana de Armas.

The film will be made with a budget of over $ 200 million, the highest ever fielded for a project Netflix.

At the heart of the story, based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, a hired killer and former CIA agent named Court Gentry (Gosling), aka The Gray Man. In the film, his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans) will hunt him down.

