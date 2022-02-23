Marvel: We have found the variant of Scarlett Johansson in this beautiful Black Widow cosplay

Without a doubt, one of the marvel characters What fans want most is Black Widow, who has managed to establish herself in the imagination of many as one of the most beautiful and deadly spies that fiction has given. For that reason it is that We have loved this cosplay, because it is an excellent interpretation that does not ask anything of Scarlett Johansson.

This is Natasha Romanoff!

Seeing the artist’s work, we can only praise her interpretation of Natalia Romanoffbecause in addition to the fact that her characterization of the marvelite heroine is of remarkable quality, the cosplayer bears an enormous physical resemblance to actress Scarlett Johansson.

In this way we can notice that The interpreter is wearing the same clothing that Black Widow wore in her first film solo: the iconic white suit.

In the following image of the cosplayer’s set, we can see Black Widow again, but now offering us a certainly different profile: looking sensually towards the camera, aware that her portrait will be overflowing with beauty and coquetry. Isn’t the spy on a mission?

Within the Universe of comics, Black Widow has emerged as one of the deadliest beings that exist. In the MCU, she is a founding avenger, and as such, one of the most emblematic heroines: which explains why a considerable number of Marvel fans admire this vigilante with devotion.

And you, what do you think of this Scarlet Witch cosplay?

