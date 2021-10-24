Marvel, what are the best movies to recover before Eternals? let’s talk about

The new Eterni teaser reminded fans that it is now very close to the release of the new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, scheduled in Italy for next November 3: to prepare you for the vision, here it is the best Marvel movies to recover.

It starts clearly from Guardians of the Galaxy by James Gunn, the first MCU film in which, during a memorable scene in which the Collector projects an image of the Power Stone’s past, Celestials appear for the first time: In the sequence it was revealed that this particular Infinity Stone was once used by Celestials to judge entire worlds and civilizations, and the Celestial shown specifically was none other than Eson, a character created by Jack Kirby, the ‘father’ of the Eternals. Also in the James Gunn film was introduced the mining planet Knowhere, obtained from the head of a Celestial.

So let’s continue with Guardians of the Galaxy 2, also written and directed by James Gunn: in this film the fans meet the last surviving Celestial, Ego, father of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians played by Chris Pratt. The film also revealed that Celestials are beings composed of “living light” and that they possess the power to alter reality itself, build entire planets or shape bodies in which to live. According to Ego, his race had been wiped out millennia earlier, and he hadn’t been able to find anyone like him in the entire cosmos since.

Finally, from do not lose Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame. The film directed by Chloe Zhao will in fact be a direct sequel to Endgame, whose events were also mentioned in the final trailer for Eternals, and will answer the question that all Marvel fans have been asking for months: where were the Eternals during the war against Thanos and his army?