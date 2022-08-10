Marvel: what is this series derived from Guardians of the Galaxy? – News Series

After the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, the adorable Baby Groot is back for crazy solo adventures on the small screen thanks to the series of short films “My name is Groot”.

What is it about ?

It is impossible to protect the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot comes to the fore with his own series, exploring his glory days and the trouble he got into growing up among the stars.

Groot’s childhood explored

Between two shows on new Marvel superheroines (Kamala Khan from Miss Marvel and Jennifer Walters from She-Hulk: lawyer), Disney + offers today a collection of five original short films centered on a character adored by fans: the Guardian of the Galaxy Groot.

Dubbed by Vin Diesel in the original version, this vegetable alien who can only pronounce one sentence (“I am Groot” or, in French: “Je s’appelle Groot”) appeared for the first time in cinema as a adult in Guardians of the Galaxy, at the end of which he sacrifices himself to save his friends.

Fortunately, we find him quite young in the last scene of the film where he is repotted and dances mischievously behind Drax’s (Dave Bautista) back. Still a child in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, he won the hearts of fans with his jokes and his little face. And it is this Baby Groot who is in the honor of My name is Groot and not his sulky teenage version that we then saw in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.



Disney+



Each of the five short films in the series explores a moment in the childhood of the cute little tree, and notably his encounters with new species of extraterrestrials with whom he will live funny adventures. His lifelong friend and quasi-surrogate father, the hilarious Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), will also be there.

The second MCU animated series after What If…?, My Name is Groot, which has five new shorts already in development, isn’t the only Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off coming to Disney+ this year. . A Christmas TV movie, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, is indeed scheduled for next December. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be released in cinemas on May 3, 2023.

