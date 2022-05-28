Marvel | When does the new UCM series premiere on Disney Plus? What is the story of the new series?

The new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is very close to reaching the screen with its first season.

There is less and less left for the premiere of Ms Marvelthe new series of Marvel at Disney Pluswhich will introduce a bold new superheroine personified by Iman Vellani.

in fiction, Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old girl of Pakistani-American descent who lives in New Jersey City, United States.

The young woman has different abilities where her passion for art and her creativity to write fan-fictions stand out. She is a fan of Marvel heroes, however, there is an Avenger who takes her scepter by far as her favorite superhero: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

His life changes completely when he discovers that he has superpowers, having to fight side by side with the heroic people he admires so much.

The series is directed by the executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon & Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoywith executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer.

Iman Vellani, the series lead, will also appear in Nia DaCosta’s Captain Marvel sequel titled The Marvels, starring alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, which is currently scheduled for release on July 28, 2023.

When does Ms Marvel premiere on Disney Plus?

The new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will hit the screen on June 8 and will be available through the streaming platform.

Check out the trailer below.