Marvel: why does Samuel L. Jackson want to continue being Nick Fury in more movies? | Cinema and series

Actor Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nicky Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed why he wants to continue playing the leader of the Avengers in more studio movies. The American star has reprized the role in the upcoming Disney+ series, “Secret Invasion”, where he will work alongside Emilia Clarke.

In an interview with Collider, Jackson confessed his affection for the character and explained why he would like to keep the role in the coming years for his career. “Yes. I love Nick Fury. Of course” Jackson said when asked if he still found it exciting to play the Marvel hero.

YOU CAN SEE: “Better call Saul″: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will appear in season 6

Samuel L. Jackson as Nicky Fury in “Avengers.” Photo: Marvel

YOU CAN SEE: “Thor 4″: reveal plot and role of Valkyrie in the film

“ He’s a guy who doesn’t have superpowers, who is run by people who have superpowers. , and leave him alone. That’s something special about him. He is a leader of men who are very different,” added Samuel.

Likewise, Jackson, who was first introduced to the MCU in the post-credits scene of “Iron Man” as the leader of SHIELD, explained that his love for superheroes dates back to his childhood.

The Avengers actor revealed that he received the vaccine wearing a Marvel superhero mask. Photo: Capture Instagram / Samuel L. Jackson

“ It is very satisfying to be able to be a part of a world that I admired for so long as a child. . I still buy comics. I still go to comic shops. I still read them,” she revealed. “It means something to be part of a cultural canon that people revere and respect,” explained the actor about the fanaticism of the millions of Marvel fans around the world.

Nick Fury returns in “Secret Invasion”

Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury in the series “Secret Invasion”, the next Marvel project on Disney + that does not yet have a release date, but continues to be recorded.

Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury in the MCU. Photo: Disney Plus

YOU CAN SEE: Doctor Strange 2 Theory: Stephen Is The Real Villain Of The Movie

It is also known that the actress of “Game of Thrones”, Emilia Clarke, will be in the cast. Her role is rumored to be that of Abigail Brand, a half-alien mutant who works for SWORD.