Marvel: Will Deadpool Appear in Doctor Strange 2? Ryan Reynolds came out to tell the truth | Mexico | Spain | UCM | Phase 4 | SPORT-PLAY

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It has made the community make very crazy theories. It is not for less considering that the multiverse makes everything possible. Something that still doesn’t make sense is how Deadpool, a character who breaks the fourth wall in all of his movies, would be part of Phase 4 of the MCU.

The one who came out to deny so many rumors was Ryan Reynolds, the actor who plays dead poolwho was not silent when reviewing all the theories that came out on social networks for a supposed “Easter egg” on the official poster of Doc Strange 2.

A close-up of a piece of broken glass showed a character that looked very much like dead pool, although it was very difficult to know what the fans were looking at. Reynolds himself insists that he will not be part of the sequel to Doc Strange 2.

DOCTOR STRANGE 2 | Trailer

“I’m not really in the movie”Reynolds told Variety at a special screening of his Netflix sci-fi flick The Adam Project. “I promise, I’m not in the movie”. While that may be a bummer for some fans, he did give an update on Dead Pool 3saying “It’s Coming”.

the creator of dead poolRob Liefeld is “super excited” that the third film is finally getting underway, though he warns there will be a bit of a wait before production begins.

The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams will hit theaters on May 5, 2022.

