Marvel Will Seek An Emmy With Doctor Strange-Focused Episode

What If…?: Marvel will seek an Emmy with the episode focused on Doctor Strange

Marvel has found in its exclusive Disney+ series a great opportunity to further explore its characters. The MCU spent years giving priority to the main Avengers and although the new phases have shown us other heroes with their own flaws, convictions and traumas, the television format sometimes allows more freedom and even ways to break with the schemes to see other aspects of this characters. What If…? (84%) was a great example of this and quickly became one of the most respected titles of the brand. Now, in a concrete step to be taken more seriously, the company sent one of its most important episodes to compete in the Emmys.

What If…? is the first animated series to be released from the famous cinematographic universe. Following the line of the original comics, the idea is to present alternative stories about the most famous heroes of the brand. As its title suggests, each episode shows what would have happened if a single element had changed within the canon. For example, what if Peggy Carter had taken the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? The answer is that we would have Captain Carter instead of Captain America. The cartoon did very well with fans, especially with the zombie stories and changes to the Black Panther canon (90%).

However, the chapter that surprised everyone the most due to its more mature, dark and depressing nature was the one with Doctor Strange. Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the role to voice the Sorcerer who in this universe is destined to lose Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). Unlike Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme (89%), here both are a more stable couple, but fate will not allow them to be together. After Palmer dies in the car accident that would cause Strange’s hands to lose mobility, the character enters the world of magic guided by a very different pain. Despite his attempts to cross all possible boundaries in sorcery, Strange cannot escape the facts nor can he save his beloved.

The episode is called What if… Doctor Strange lost his heart instead of his hands?, and it’s one of the darkest of the season and, arguably, of the entire MCU. At the end of this story, Strange not only doesn’t get Christine back, but he also condemns his own universe and must bear all the transformations caused by breaking the rules of wizardry. We see the character again as a leader for the final fight against Ultron, but this solo chapter was enough for fans, even for those who don’t know much about the character.

Kevin Feige has been doing his best for years so that the world sees Marvel with the same eyes of respect with which he works each story. A fundamental part of earning a certain status is going far during awards season. The producer, the fans and even a large part of the critics continue to demand that the most important award ceremonies give these types of stories a chance, not for mere popularity, but for genuine recognition of their quality. Now, to take advantage of one of its most important moments, Marvel decided to send the Doctor Strange chapter to be considered in the Emmys, which is not a surprise since it is the story that was best received by fans, critics and even those who don’t like the MCU.

We’ll have to wait a bit to find out if the episode has any real chances to compete, but it’s clear that Kevin Feig will continue to insist, and that can only be done if the MCU continues to grow, evolve and mature as before, with Moon Knight (87%) being a great example of what they can achieve. Of course, Marvel will not limit its possibilities to this chapter, as it is also looking for nominations for What If…? in other categories such as best animated series, editing, screenplay, and even voice work, a category in which he decided to send Hayley Atwell, Jeffrey Wright and Chadwick Boseman, whose work here is the last we will have of him as Black Panther.

The Emmy delivery will take place until September and remains one of the most important. Unlike other awards, the Emmy is given later in the year to consider those titles that were released that same year instead of being limited to deliveries from the past. This also makes the competition tighter and marks very well what to expect in next year’s season. Regardless of whether or not he wins an award, What If…? It will remain one of the company’s best options and a second season is already assured.

