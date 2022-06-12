Marvel will try its luck in the series of Anti heroes



Marvel has been characterized by superhero comics, however, now they would work on a new production similar to DC’s “The Suicide Squad”, where Will Smith participated as ‘DeadShot’, Jared Leto as ‘Joker’ and Margot Robbie as ‘ Harley Quinn’.



This story appeared in 1997 in the comics, they are characters that are villains, but this time they will carry out some “missions” for the government.



The has not confirmed who will be the “stars”, but if Jake Schreier will direct this work, Eric Pearson will be the screenwriter, another great choice because he was also in charge of the script for ‘The Black Widow’ and of course, in the executive production Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios.



It is expected that the UCM will soon make a statement to announce who will be the actors that will participate and what will be the role of each one.







‘The Thunderbolts’ was born due to the lack of Avengers on earth, this makes the government call villains or anti-heroes who could have the ability to carry out different missions, which suggests that Marvel throughout his movies could have given some clues of those who would be in this film.