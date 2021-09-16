Marvel wishes him well and then deletes the tweet, crazy fans

A Marvel Twitter account wishes Keanu Reeves a happy birthday, except to delete the wishes shortly after, a gesture that led fans to hope for the star’s future in the MCU.

A few days ago, Keanu Reeves turned 57 years old. Many flocked to the Internet to wish the star of Matrix And John Wick a happy birthday, but recently, attention has focused on a specific name. Among the many wishes, in fact, those tweeted from the official account of Marvel UK & Ireland also arrived. A curious gesture, since the account only publishes details that have to do with the universe of its superheroes.

Adding to the speculation is the fact that the tweet was deleted shortly thereafter. Obviously the images and words had already been immortalized by some fans, continuing to go around the web. The wishes are limited to recognizing the “cinematic rebirth” of which Keanu Reeves has been the protagonist in recent years, thanks above all to the saga of John Wick, and ends with a reference to the third film in the series, which in turn paid homage to a present moment in Matrix.

At first glance, simple good wishes, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the actor from wondering why a Marvel account wanted to wish a star that has nothing to do with the MCU. On Twitter it is possible to find several users who wonder why this gesture and, even more, why the tweet was subsequently deleted. That we should expect a special announcement in the near future? On the other hand, in 2019, Kevin Feige has revealed to contact Keanu Reeves “almost every movie” from Marvel Studios, so there is certainly room for some hope. Here are some of the tweets posted by fans.

Marvel UK just posted this and deleted it… hmmmmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/qNajhRElrW – Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) September 2, 2021

😆 what happened to that Marvel account tweet wishing Keanu a happy birthday? It’s deleted! https://t.co/nwDIP1QItv – Lizzie (@MsLizzieHill) September 3, 2021