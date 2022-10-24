Marvel would have confirmed season 2 of Hawkeye

All suspicions relate to Marvel Studios with the confirmation of the second season of Hawkeye. Is Kate Bishop back?

Marvel Studios may have confirmed Hawkeye season 2. In a recently posted tweet, Hailee Steinfeld shared a cryptic and mysterious message about starting a new project. “Finally, it’s happening,” the Kate Bishop actress wrote in the MCU. “This is all thanks to you.” Accompanying these words was an emoji of a clapperboard. Therefore, she is not referring to any musical project of hers, but to something audiovisual. A movie? TV series?

All the rumors point to Hailee Steinfeld going to film the second season of Hawk Eye. Nevertheless, there are other fans of the actress and singer who point out that she could be focused on her musical career. How is it possible? Well… According to these Hailee Steinfeld fans, there’s a very high chance that her summer hit single “Coast” will end up getting a music video. They still don’t have any and maybe that clapperboard is referring to him. We will have to wait to find out.

It coincided with this Jeremy Renner video!

However, as a fan of the franchise has pointed out on social networks, this tweet by Hailee Steinfeld that has set off the alarms for the future of Hawkeye coincides with a publication by Jeremy Renner. The classic UCM actor, who brings Clint Barton to life in fiction, posted a funny video on his Instagram stories. In that video he seemed to be showing someone wearing a fanny pack with his character logo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it is spinning very fine, but the times fit. If so, it would be great news for both the UCM and Disney Plus. All things considered, it has been one of the company’s most successful series.