Marvel Zombies becomes the first +18 series of the MCU

Marvel Studios has revealed at Comic-Con that the animated series Marvel Zombies It will be the first +18 series of the MCU. Thus, explicit violence, blood and gore are more than guaranteed.

Within the line of comics with alternative worlds, Marvel Zombies has managed to become one of the most popular. His story full of blood, shocking deaths and many, many zombies managed to quickly penetrate readers. That is why Marvel Studios decided to dedicate one of the episodes of What If…? to that story. The chapter was a complete success in showing us this alternative post-apocalyptic world.

However, obviously that was not going to be the last we would see of that world since Marvel Studios was quick to greenlight an animated series specifically focused on Marvel Zombies. Thus, although the series was announced at the end of 2021, it was not until SDCC 2022 that we had news about the series, including its age rating. And it is that Marvel Studios has been in charge of revealing that Marvel Zombies it will be TV-MA, that is to say for +18. In this way, it thus becomes the first series for adults in the entire MCU.

In addition to their age rating, Marvel Studios has revealed a first look at some of the characters we’ll be seeing. Among the living protagonists would be Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Shang-Chi, Death Delaer, Red Guardian and Ms. Marvel, although they will also receive help from a group of surviving Skrulls. On the other hand, among the zombies we can find Wanda, Captain Marvel, Abomination, Ghost, Okoye, Hawkeye and half of Captain America. The series will pick up after the events of the episode of What If…? and we will see said group of heroes trying to survive in this post-apocalyptic world.

What is clear is that with Marvel Studios finally risking making projects for adults, this can open the way to many more productions just as explicit and adult as this one. Dead Pool 3 is already confirmed to receive an R rating. So, with these two cases, that means that we could soon see more productions taking the same route. Maybe the Thunderbolts movie? Or the canceled series of dead pool? We’ll have to see if Marvel Zombies It ends up being a success or not for Marvel Studios to risk producing similar series or movies.

Well, reader, what do you think about that? Marvel Zombies is going to be the first +18 series of the MCU? What other series would you like to receive that category? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Marvel Zombies It’s coming to Disney+ sometime in 2024. The series is expected to feature the voices of Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Iman Vellani, Randall Park, and David Harbour.

Source: SDCC