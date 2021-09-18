Marvel Zombies: is the live action version coming? | TV

After seeing them on a recent episode ofthe versionsof the characterscould be the focus of live action. The information is not officially confirmed, it is an indiscretion reported by comic author Mark Millar in his latest newsletter. Millar argues “If my sources are correct, there may be a live action version of Marvel Zombies later on, but you didn’t hear from me.” We do not know if in the case it would be a film or a TV series, but in any case Millar wanted to tell this indiscretion which, we repeat, at the moment does not find confirmation.

The original Marvel Zombies comic run was released between 2005 and 2006 and was the work of Robert Kirkman (the author of The Walking Dead) and Sean Phillips. The cue was recently picked up by an episode of What If…? in which various members of the Avengers become zombies after the spread of a virus.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.