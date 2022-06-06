Marvel’s animated series hits Disney+ on August 10

Marvel Studios has just announced that the I Am Groot miniseries will premiere August 10, 2022 on Disney+. The animated series will feature the adorable Baby Groot, the famous anthropomorphic tree from Guardians of the Galaxy.

A new Marvel series will land on Disney+ this summer. Marvel Studios has just confirmed that the animated miniseries I Am Groot will be available from August 10, 2022 on the streaming platform. After Ms. Marvel expected for June 8 with the new MCU heroine, I Am Groot will be the next Marvel series to join Disney+.

Baby Groot in I Am Groot – Credit: Marvel Entertainment

In addition to confirming the release date of I Am Groot, Marvel Studios took the opportunity to unveil the official poster for its series. We obviously see Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. He is lying on a flowerpot with headphones on his ears and a cocktail to sip. The twig is just as adorable as the recently released ‘My Name is Groot’ LEGO set.

Baby Groot will be accompanied by two new characters (good or bad) in I Am Groot

The official I Am Groot image gives some clues about the new miniseries. The helmet of the young twig is connected to the Walkman by Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. He is portrayed by Chris Pratt in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series. Also, Baby Groot is resting next to some sort of palm tree that’s actually a car air freshener. This indicates how much the anthropomorphic tree will be small in the animated series.

Next to this palm tree are two even smaller white creatures with 4 eyes each. These creatures have never been seen before in Guardians of the Galaxy. So it will be new characters introduced by Marvel who will apparently play a big role in the animated series.

We still have little information about I Am Groot, but we know that Vin Diesel once again lent his voice to the Flora colossus. For now, Marvel has only explained that the upcoming series ” follows Baby Groot’s glory days as he grows up and gets into stardom trouble “.

Finally, we don’t know if any other Guardians of the Galaxy characters will be in the series. Earlier this year, however, an I Am Groot storyboard suggested that Drax the Destroyer would also get a guest appearance, but that hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel. In any case, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 movie starring Groot expected in May 2023. Moreover, director James Gunn recently unveiled one of the film’s key sequences.

