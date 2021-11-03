Marvel’s Avengers is “disappointing”, says Square Enix – Nerd4.life

Marvel’s Avengers is defined “disappointing”, more or less, within the financial documents disseminated by Square Enix for the closing of the fiscal year, within the general report of 2021, where the publisher has included a bit of the main activities of the year.

In the midst of all the various results that have emerged over the months, the president Yosuke Matsuda by Square Enix does not find very positive words for Marvel’s Avengers, despite recognizing its strategic importance also for the development of future titles by the publisher. Matsuda reports that development was also made difficult by the pandemic, which forced a total reorganization of the work, but in the end the results were not as positive as hoped.

“I’d like to point out that Marvel’s Avengers is a title ambitious for us, because it introduced us to the GaaS (games as a service) model. We have overcome a long series of various difficulties during the development of the game, including the transition to work from home due to the pandemic, “said the president of Square Enix in the summary document.

“We were able to overcome these difficulties but unfortunately the game did not turn out to be as successful as we would have hoped. Despite this, the proof of the gaas model introduced us to some specific challenges that we will have to face in the future for some games, pushing us to mix the specific characteristics of our studios and teams. “

In any case, the efforts of Crystal Dynamics have not been in vain: “Although the challenges faced have led to a disappointing product, we are sure that the approach to gaas will grow in importance in the future of video games. incorporating this trend into our game design is a fundamental question that we will have to answer in the coming period. “

Just yesterday, it emerged that, after player protests, some boosts have been removed from the marketplace.