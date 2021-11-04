Tech

Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man has a release date on PS5 and PS4 – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Marvel’s Avengers will see the debut of the expected event with Spider-Man November 30: Crystal Dynamics announced the date of exit of the content, which as we know will be available exclusively on PS5 and PS4.

The formalization that arrived today seems a bit like a response to the statements of Square Enix, which during the last meeting with investors called Marvel’s Avengers disappointing, a very ambitious project but which did not produce the desired results.

Be that as it may, “the iconic Spider-Man web launcher will land exclusively on PlayStation with the November 30 update as part of the Spider-Man: From Great Powers event!”, Reads the official Marvel’s Avengers website.

Marvel's Avengers, the contents of the November 30 update

Marvel’s Avengers, the contents of the November 30 update

“Peter Parker uncovers a new AIM plan to acquire a technology that makes their Syntezoid army unstoppable: he will have to work with the Avengers to stop this threat, befriending Ms. Marvel and Black Widow but concealing them from his true identity.”

“Used to working alone, Spider-Man will have a lot of difficulty moving as a team. Will he join the Avengers full-time or will he remain independent in his fight against AIM?”

In addition to the Spider-Man event on PlayStation consoles, the November 30th update will also include a new raid and a whole host of improvements to the gameplay experience.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the first Black Friday discounts arrive on consoles, games, smartphones, TVs and technology!

21 hours ago

The black hole of citizenship income scams, boom after the pandemic: how many millions ended up in the wrong pockets in 3 years

2 days ago

Ducati PRO-III, new electric scooter with NFC technology

1 day ago

A “five dimensional” glass disc can store 500TB. To write it takes 60 days

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button