Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man has a release date on PS5 and PS4 – Nerd4.life

Marvel’s Avengers will see the debut of the expected event with Spider-Man November 30: Crystal Dynamics announced the date of exit of the content, which as we know will be available exclusively on PS5 and PS4.

The formalization that arrived today seems a bit like a response to the statements of Square Enix, which during the last meeting with investors called Marvel’s Avengers disappointing, a very ambitious project but which did not produce the desired results.

Be that as it may, “the iconic Spider-Man web launcher will land exclusively on PlayStation with the November 30 update as part of the Spider-Man: From Great Powers event!”, Reads the official Marvel’s Avengers website.

Marvel’s Avengers, the contents of the November 30 update

“Peter Parker uncovers a new AIM plan to acquire a technology that makes their Syntezoid army unstoppable: he will have to work with the Avengers to stop this threat, befriending Ms. Marvel and Black Widow but concealing them from his true identity.”

“Used to working alone, Spider-Man will have a lot of difficulty moving as a team. Will he join the Avengers full-time or will he remain independent in his fight against AIM?”

In addition to the Spider-Man event on PlayStation consoles, the November 30th update will also include a new raid and a whole host of improvements to the gameplay experience.