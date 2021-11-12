Marvel’s Avengers, the images of Spider-Man on PS5 and PS4 taken from the trailer – Nerd4.life

Spider-Man will make its debut in versions PS5 and PS4 from Marvel’s Avengers November 30, and here are the Images official character, taken from the video released yesterday by Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix.

In the Spider-Man trailer for Marvel’s Avengers we noticed the differences compared to the interpretation of Insomniac Games in Marvel’s Spider-Man (review here), in this case a more classic costume although with some new details.

There are those who have pointed out the presence of launch cobwebs, very popular with longtime Spider-Man fans but less tolerated by those who thought Sam Raimi’s “physiological” twist to be more realistic, and those who emphasized static rather than moving eyes as in the movies with Tom Holland (which reflect the classic design of Steve Ditko).

“Spider-Man’s aerial acrobatics will bring a new way to experience the game, both solo and with friends, and his unique movements and combat skills are sure to be valuable additions to the strike team in the missions of the game. Avengers initiative “, read the press release a few days ago.

“Players will experience the story of Spider-Man through unlockable challenges intertwined in the Avengers Initiative. Peter Parker will discover a deadly new threat and must work with the Avengers to prevent AIM from obtaining a technology that could make his army of syntoids unstoppable. . “

“Determined to keep his identity a secret, Parker will form a timid friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow and face the new dynamics of teamwork. He will either join the Avengers full-time, or remain independent in his fight against AIM. ? “