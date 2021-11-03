Marvel’s Avengers was a disaster, now Square Enix admits it too

The idea of Marvel’s Avengers it was ambitious to say the least and, on paper, very convincing from the initial premises.

The potential to bring together the beloved heroes of the House of Ideas, within a multiplayer action video game, could only be explosive.

The title had on its side, among other things, the fact of having the character of Spider-Man exclusively, but nothing has been done yet.

And recently, however, the microtransactions inserted by Marvel’s Avengers have infuriated the fans, because against the initial ideas of Crystal Dynamics.

We can say that Marvel’s Avengers it was not at all the hoped-for success and that, on the contrary, it turned out to be a real disaster.

To admit it is also Square Enix now, that during the annual financial report talked about the performance of all his franchises, including the Marvel title.

As reported The Gamer, during the presentation of the results there was also space for take stock of the result of the gaas with superheroes.

But, despite the admission of the bankruptcy of Marvel’s Avengers, the company has expressed a willingness to do not abandon the game as a service model:

“Tackling the GaaS model has highlighted obstacles that we will probably address in future development efforts as well as the need to select game designs that blend with the unique tastes and attributes of our development teams and studios. Although the new challenges we faced with this title have produced a disappointing result, we are sure that the GaaS approach will grow in importance while gaming will be increasingly service-oriented. “

Whatever the future of Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix likes service games, and in this regard you can also try the title on Xbox Game Pass now!

There is another title, on the other hand, which is possibly going even worse than that of Square Enix and, not even to get it right, is another Marvel video game.

But the video game stable of the House of Ideas expands, because a great author is working on a dedicated title.