Marvel’s creative committee didn’t like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 bigger development

Before Marvel Studios Parliament was something of a major costume producer, the production company headed by Kevin Feige worked alongside the Marvel Creative Committee, a Marvel Entertainment product. The group was made up of storyboard makers and other film executives, and the group didn’t seem to like it very much. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 And I tried to tell the Guardians directors that the filmmakers’ audience wouldn’t like it either.

In the new book Marvel Studios Story: The Creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the creative committee is said to have taken notes to “stop” the evil perversion of Ego (Kurt Russell).

“The thought was, when you tell your fans that Kurt Russell and Chris Pratt will play father and son – beloved actors from several generations who starred in their bio – you’re implying that they are,” the book says.

He quickly adds: “However, Russell was as confident in this breakthrough as Marvel Studios, [James] It was Jean and Pratt. “

The Creative Committee was dissolved in 2017 as the CEOs of Marvel Studios were moved under the umbrella of Walt Disney Studios. Now the Marvel Studios Parliament plays a similar role, except it’s made up of producers who have developed their careers through the studio, rather than outside directors.

“It’s not really some sort of thing or something special. We all go together and talk about who wants to do what and what’s coming, and we all end up working on things we’re excited about, ”producer and MP of Marvel Studios. Jonathan Schwartz previously told Murphy’s Multiverse about the group’s decision-making process.

He added: “I absolutely love martial arts movies and felt Shang-Chi was the right character for a martial arts movie revival, so I raised my hand and said I wanted to do Shang-Chi. That’s pretty much the way it happens. , is there a character We all want to do it, or is there a character that one of us wants to do, and we talk about it and share it, and things generally work when people work on things that they are excited about. “

first two Guardians of the Galaxy The movies are now streaming on Disney + in the meantime Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The theatrical release is scheduled for May 5, 2023. I grew up and the Special Guardians of Galaxy Holiday They haven’t received release dates yet.

