Marvel’s Eternals: when the film with a crazy cast comes out in Italy

Eternals, the character posters and the video clips raise the wait

There are still a few weeks left until the release of Eternals, the latest film from Marvel ready to excite superhero fans, but on the last day some social networks have been buzzing. The main reason is the publication by Marvel Entertainment’s Twitter account character poster of the protagonists of the film: they are essentially the first plans for the launch of the characters (and the actors) and this has obviously raised the “hype” of fans of the genre.

As you can see from the Twitter post below, there are ten images spread on the Twitter social network, one per character: Sersi, Ikaris, Makkari, Kingo, Thena, Phastos, Gilgamesh, Ajak, Druig and Sprite.

Angelina Jolie it is inevitably the actress who attracted the main attention, but this was predictable given the caliber of the star. Eternals it will also be the film that will close the Rome Film Fest 2021, departing Thursday until next 24 October. In recent weeks, the superhero giant has also published short films video clip like small bites to eat for hungry fans of the film genre, with the same catalyzing effect as character posters.

Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/hej2ZriZZa pic.twitter.com/3znjtEA9mw – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 11, 2021

Eternals: crazy cast in the film directed by Chloé Zhao

Angelina Jolie is, as mentioned, the absolute star of the entire enviable cast available to the director Chloé Zhao: the Hollywood diva will play Thena, a warrior who can craft any weapon from cosmic energy and is a very attached character Gilgamesh (actor Don Lee). Another very big name is that of Salma Hayek, which instead plays the part of Ajak, a kind of group leader with special healing skills.

The human warrior Dane Whitman it is instead interpreted by Kit Harrington, while Gemma Chan returns as Sersi after Captain Marvel of 2019. Definitely less known to most are the other members of the large band of superheroes: Kumail Nanjiani And Kingo, Richard Madden impersonates Ikaris, Leah McHugh is the little one Sprite, while Lauren Ridloff does Makkari. Finally there are Barry Keoghan And Brian Tyree Henry, respectively in the parts of Druig And Phastos.

Eternals: when the next Marvel movie comes out in Italy

Eternals comes out in Italy on November 3rd next, even two days earlier than the US market. Production plans initially called for a launch in February 2021, but the understandable delays due to the pandemic have convinced the company. Marvel Entertainment to let everything slip until autumn: the first teaser was then seen towards the end of May, while the official trailer was launched on August 19.

Of the project of the Eternals in theatrical version – the comics are written by Jack Kirby – we have been talking about since 2018, when it became known that Marvel was collaborating with several screenwriters to figure out whether to rotate the story on a specific character or, as it was, keep faith with the title of the comics by elevating the entire group of “Eternal”As the main collective protagonist. In the end it was chosen precisely Chloé Zhao as a director, who had already been in the running for the same role in “Black Widow“, the black Widow.

Marvel Eternals, the plot of the film and the launch clips

“The Eternals“, If you want to literally translate the original name, it is essentially a story that takes shape after the ending of”Avengers: Endgame“. The race from which the film takes its title is alien and immortal, created by Heavenly. The ten heroes have lived on planet Earth for several thousand years without revealing it to anyone and must concretely defend humanity from the “bad guys” on duty, that is the Deviant: consequently all the events branch off from this central nucleus.

For a production with a budget of approx 200 million euros, the bar is high both as regards the special effects and as regards the general level of the film, even if a part of the post-production was even carried out in smart working due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finally, to create more and more interest around this product, in the last few weeks they are going out cyclically short video clips of presentation, ranging from the explanation of who the eternals are to the cameos of the Avengers.

Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3: the other preview of Marvel

In addition to the character posters and clips of the Eternals, there is another revelation that is taking hold in the world of superheroes. It is about the Guardians of the Galaxy 3, for which the actor who will play the character of Adam Warlock, in the past also known as “He”. The chosen name is that of Will Poulter, which many will remember as Gally in the saga of Maze Runner.

He will then be the actor of the film Black Mirror, Bandersnatch, to play the part of the artificial creature designed to make humanity evolve. Since the theatrical release of the third installment of the series is currently set for May 2023, for now little is known about the film, but in the meantime the new character already introduced in the “post-credits” of the second film has a rather well-known face. The character of Adam Warlock, however, is not a debut of this film, because he was even born in 1967 in the “Fantastic 4” to be included in different stories.

