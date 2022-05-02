Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Get Stuck

The new movie of fantastic fourthe first with the legendary characters already within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is left without a director. jon wattsthe filmmaker behind the three films of the spider-man by Tom Holland, has abandoned the project, leaving the new adaptation of the family of heroes created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in 1961 headless.

As reported Deadline and collects Europa Press, Watts has decided to shelve the project on the grounds that, after completing the trilogy of spider man, co-produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, needs a change of scenery and stay away from superhero movies for a while.

Both Marvel and the director have confirmed their departure from the project, a decision they say is immovable. Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Thing and the Human Torch are now waiting for a new director for their new film version that still does not have confirmed protagonists, despite rumors that, for years, John Krasinski Y Emily Blunt as fan favorites to embody Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

The characters have already had other film adaptations in the past. The first, the least known, took place in 1994 and starred Alex Hyde-White, Rebecca Staab, Jay Underwood, Michael Bailey Smith and was directed by Oley Sassone.