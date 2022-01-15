Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy almost half price on Eneba

The action-adventure Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been a welcome bolt from the blue at the last E3 (to tell the truth, some internet rumors had already been circulating since 2017). We from iCrewPlay we did not fail to dedicate an extremely positive one to him review, but why not try it out for yourself?

Thanks to Eneba you have the opportunity to grab the version Steam of the stock at almost half the price. The discount offered on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy it is in fact of forty eight percent on the full price. A great offer considering the relative youth of this last effort of Eidos Montréal (about four months).

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, an untold story of Star-Lord and company



In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy we directly impersonate the only one Peter Quill, better known as Star-Lord (for ten years also on the big screen with the face of the good Chris Pratt), while the rest of the team can be given commands to give us a hand in battle.

The plot of the title is completely new and for this reason it can also be used by those who have never read the comics of Guardians of the Galaxy or has never seen the movies. This is also made possible by theexcellent assortment of characters, all of which manage to to be loved right away thanks to their heterogeneity and humor that accompanies them in all the media in which they are declined.