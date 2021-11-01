Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Digital Foundry analysis

A few days after the debut of the acclaimed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the title of Eidos Montréal was passed under the microscope by the editorial staff of Digital Foundry.

The latter has in particular analyzed the performance of the game on Xbox Series X And PlayStation 5, finding them substantially identical. On both new generation hardware, in fact, the single player adventure offers a mode Performance at 1080p and 60 fps and one mode cinematic in 4K and 30 fps.

Particularly surprising the analysts of Digital Foundry however, there was a notable difference between the two modes of use. On the aesthetic front, in fact, the experience proposed by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in 4K not only brings in an increase in resolution, but also a greater density on the screen, a better lighting system and further details that make the game particularly sumptuous on the aesthetic front. On the other hand, however, the performance mode does not always keep faith with 60 fps promised, with relatively frequent drops that touch the threshold of 40 and 50 fps. On Xbox Series X, the latter are referred to as minor compared to PS5, but still incisive when you consider the important sacrifices on the graphic front.

At the beginning of this news, you will find the complete video analysis made by Digital Foundry. We also remember that the latest patch blocked the frame rate of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at 30 fps on Xbox Series S.