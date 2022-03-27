Marvel’s Love and Thunder?

MADRID, March 27. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Thor: Love and ThunderIt will hit theaters on July 8. Meanwhile, with fans impatient that Marvel has yet to release any trailers or teasers for the fourth installment of the franchise starring the God of Thunderthere are already many UCM fans who are wondering if the date of the long-awaited advance will not already be set by a new Marvel Studios strategy.

It should be remembered that, for the time being, the house of ideas has not commented on it. Precisely, one of the most powerful hypotheses among fans is that of the studio is repeating the strategy it used to release the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Something that would make all the sense in the world if you take into account that, in this way, Disney would have followed a tactic similar to that of Sony Pictures with Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No way home)which, precisely, included the trailer for the sequel to Doctor Strange, although in that case as a post-credits scene.

Reason for which, it would not be surprising that Marvel had decided to continue with this strategy by premiering the preview of the fourth installment of the saga starring Chris Hemsworth as a post-credits scene of its next release in theaters.

In this way, the House of Ideas would be able to focus all the attention on each of its films and capture even more the interest of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, another possible reason for this delay may be that the new installment of the franchise starring Hemsworthis shooting new scenes and there are even those who suggest that the real reason is nothing more than to avoid

possible leaks.

Directed by Taika Waititi Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on June 8. In addition to starring the aforementioned Chris Hemswhorth, the film features in its cast the return of Natalie Portman like Jane Foster.

On the other hand, the film will also bring back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill Karen Gillian like Nebula, already Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif. Cameos are also confirmed for Sam Neil like the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy like the false Hela, Matt Damon like the false Loki, Luke Hemsworth like the false Thor, as well as the incorporation of new characters: Christian Bale as Villain Gorr, the Butcher God and Russell Crowe like Zeus himself.