Marvel’s Love and Thunder

MADRID, Feb. 22 (CultureLeisure) –

Gradually new details are revealed about Thor: Love and Thunderfilm starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Precisely, new information confirms the return of a character from Avengers: Infinity War to the tape directed by Taika Waititi.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Like the followers of Marvel Cinematic Universe you know, during the events of Thor: Ragnarökthe son of Odin, saw his mighty hammer, Mjolnir, destroyed at the hands of his stepsister, Cate Blanchet’s powerful Hela. Thus, the Asgardian hero was forced in Infinity War to forge a new weapon with which fight Thanos.

To achieve such an arduous task, the God of Thunder had the help of Rocket and Groot with whom he undertook a journey to Nidavellirthe legendary planet where the king of the dwarves, Eitri forged Mjolnir. Once there, he managed to get the sovereign and master forger to make him what would be his new and powerful hammer, Stormbreaker.

The master blacksmith who forged Thor’s two omnipotent mallets in his forge was played by Thor himself. Peter Dinklage. The actor, known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thronesrecently gave an interview to Empire in which he hinted at Eitri’s return in the fourth installment of God of Thunder.

“Well, there’s another Thor movie right? Which will premiere and is directed by Taika. But I have said nothing. I haven’t said anythingDinklage commented. “If you die in a Marvel movie, it doesn’t mean it’s going to be your last Marvel movie. It’s crazy, nothing happens. Someone could make a TV series, now there are series. It’s the Marvel world, we’re all part of it.”

Although it is unknown how the possible return of Peter Dinklage as Eitri would fit into the plot, who are confirmed in Thor: Love and ThunderThey are Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif. One of the great absentees of Ragnarok. In addition, the film that will be released on next july 8 will also feature in its cast Christian Bale as antagonist embodying Gorrthe butcher of the gods.