Marvel’s Moon girl and devil dinosaur will have a second season

Disney has confirmed at the New York Comic Con that the animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has been renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere

Disney Branded Television ordered a second season of the highly anticipated animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, ahead of the series premiere on February 10 on Disney Channel and soon after on Disney+. The news, along with a clip of the theme song, Moon Girl Magicwritten and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White (voice of Lunella, aka Moon Girl), was revealed at the panel of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur at New York Comic Con.

Watch and listen to the clip for the new theme song “Moon Girl Magic” below!

The soundtrack of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, from Walt Disney Records, will be released on February 10 and will include songs from the first season. Next summer, fans can also look forward to a new variety of toys, clothing, and merchandise based on the series.

Based on the Marvel comics, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings back through time to present-day New York City. Equipped with the fierce loyalty and strength of the Devil, the loving support of her family, and her best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

The cast

In addition to White, the series stars in its original version by Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mother, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s father, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of the Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Guest cast for the first season includes Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes, and Tajinae Turner. Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore, and Craig Robinson.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Cinema Gypsy Productions by Helen Sugland (ABC’s black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform’s grown-ish) and Steve Loter (“Disney’s Kim Possible”). .

For the second season, Rodney Clouden (Futurama) and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas (East of La Brea) is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono (Big Hero 6 The Series) is co-producer and supervising director; Chris Whittier (Big Hero 6 The Series) and José López (Transformers Prime) are art directors; Rafael Chaidez (Kung Fu Panda) is the producer.