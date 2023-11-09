Marvel’s new Punisher explained: Who is Joe Garrison?

The Punisher franchise has evolved a lot throughout 2023. Frank Castle no longer claims the Punisher name, having given up his war on crime at the end of Jason Aaron and Jesús Saiz’s series. In his place, a new character named Joe Garrison will take on the role of Punisher. And after just one issue in action, he’s already proven himself quite adept at punishing wrongdoers.

Who is Joe Garrison and why has he taken Frank Castle’s place? Read on for more on Marvel’s new Punisher, but beware of full spoilers for The Punisher #1 ahead!

Marvel Comics’ New Punisher Revealed

How Joe Garrison became the Punisher

Written by David Pepose and drawn by Dave Wachter, The Punisher #1 introduces readers to former SHIELD agent turned ruthless vigilante Joe Garrison. Before SHIELD was disbanded, Joe was known as “The Gravedigger,” an elite agent with a reputation for taking down targets others couldn’t. It quickly becomes clear that Joe has a talent for weapons and battlefield tactics that rivals that of Frank Castle himself.

Joe, in many ways, is cut from the same cloth as Frank. He is a man of war who returned home in an attempt to establish a new, quieter life with his family. Like Frank, Joe witnesses the brutal murder of his family before his eyes. In this case, Joe returns home just as a gas explosion claims the lives of his wife and children. Forensic evidence points to sabotage and police believe Joe himself may have murdered his family. But Joe knows it was the work of an arms dealer known as The Sokovian.

Art by Dave Wachter. (Image credit: Marvel)

Issue #1 follows Joe as he chases The Sokovian through the city, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. He makes use of a series of abandoned SHIELD warehouses and connects with a former colleague codenamed Triple-A (for “Weapons and Analysis”). Frank Castle is Micro and Joe Garrison is Triple-A. The media quickly labels Joe as the Punisher due to his skull-shaped body armor.

However, there is a key difference between Joe and Frank. While the old Punisher primarily used traditional firearms and weapons against common criminals, the new Punisher has no qualifications to take on New York’s supervillains. His SHIELD technology helps level the playing field. Joe slaughters a group of Mister Negative’s inner demons, and even manages to kill Mister Hyde after force-feeding his opponent a massive dose of mutant growth hormone.

Art by Dave Wachter. (Image credit: Marvel)

Issue #1 culminates with Joe comparing The Sokovian inside a subway station. The Sokovian takes a hostage, believing that the new Punisher shares the original’s aversion to harming innocents. Joe responds by taking an impossible shot through a moving subway car and straight into the Sokovian’s skull. The murderer of his family has been punished, but the mission still persists. Now Joe has to hunt down the villains who were pulling the strings of The Sokovian.

Where is Frank’s castle?

Where is Frank Castle in all this? Why did he abandon his war in the first place? The previous volume of The Punisher established a very different status quo for Frank , one in which he became the leader of the fanatical ninja cult known as The Hand and a servant of The Beast. Frank’s devotion to that ancient demon unlocked superhuman powers and resulted in the resurrection of his wife Maria.

At the end of the series, Frank gained the ability to sense sin in the hearts of men, allowing the Hand to become a ruthless force that punished evildoers before they even committed their crimes. However, Frank finally reached his limit when he was asked to murder a child indoctrinated by hate. He gave up the war and tried to flee with Maria. Maria, for her part, shot and subdued her husband after witnessing every act of murder Frank committed in the name of his family.

With the help of Black Widow and the Avengers, Maria dismantled Frank’s underground network of safe houses and liquidated his assets. She left to start a new life and try to do something good with Castle’s name. But before the Avengers could bring Frank to justice, he escaped and fled to the dimension known as Weirdworld. The last time we see Frank Castle in the final issue, he is leading a group of children displaced by war across a battlefield to safety. His days of punishment are over.

Art by Jesús Saiz. (Image credit: Marvel)

No doubt fans are wondering how long Frank Castle’s retirement will last. Will he return to Earth and resume his war on crime, or will Joe Garrison’s new Marvel Punisher move on? It’s too soon to say that. Certainly, the Punisher character has been the source of controversy in recent years and Frank Castle’s retirement and Joe Garrison’s creation appear to be part of Marvel’s broader effort to change the conversation around the franchise.

Still, it’s hard not to remember another recent attempt to have a new character take on the role of a familiar Marvel antihero. Marvel’s 2016 Venom series introduced new Venom host Lee Price, but it was only a matter of months before the series moved on to have Eddie Brock come back and get the Venom symbiote back . Will Joe Garrison’s tenure as Punisher last longer than Lee Price’s brief stint as Venom?

Only time will tell. The sales figures for the new series may be the determining factor. If readers accept the new Punisher, Frank Castle will likely remain retired for the foreseeable future. Otherwise, perhaps the franchise will return to a more traditional status quo in the next year or two.

What do you think? Are you intrigued by Marvel’s new Punisher so far or would you rather see Frank Castle back in action? Cast your vote for him in our poll above and let us know what you think in the comments below.

