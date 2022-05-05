Marvel’s plans after the end of ‘Moon Knight’

When a Marvel project hits theaters or says goodbye to television, there is always an inevitable first reaction: “What’s next?”. The viewer is already familiar with Disney’s business model, which consists of squeezing a franchise (that is, the rights to the Marvel characters that they own after the acquisition of the publisher in 2009). And, since there is no stitch without thread, behind a project, another always touches while the future of moon knightthe last to say goodbye, is still up in the air.

Not even Mohamed Diab, the director of the series with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, is clear about the future of Moon Knight, which for a time was treated in the media as a miniseries. “We don’t know if there will be another season”, he has explained to dead lineexplaining that they never talked about a second season on Disney + although he is convinced that the character will return in some form.

“Marvel doesn’t move on conventional terrain, so even if they like a character and want to expand their world, it could be made into a second season, a stand-alone movie, or it could be added to another superhero’s journey,” he explained. And, considering the high profile of Oscar Isaac in Hollywood, a versatile actor who participates so much in auteur projects (Ex Machina, Secrets of a Marriage) like in blockbusters (Star Wars Dune), it is hard to believe that they want to do without their services.

For the record, Disney does not want to leave the viewer without Marvel products now that it is in Phase 4 of the UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Yes moon knight said goodbye to its first season this Wednesday, on Friday we already have an appointment in cinemas with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. For the sequel to the character of Benedict Cumberbatch, he has Sam Raimi, a horror film veteran and author of the spider-man with Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst.





What is the main attraction of the first Marvel film with hints of terror? Forcefully open the possibilities of the multiverse, which had been hinted at in the final stretch of the first season of Loki and also in Spider-Man: No way home, in addition to reuniting with Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch. Yes, her journey is being the most unusual in Marvel: she had to settle for a supporting role in the Marvel movies. The Avengers to later deal with the character’s grieving process in the first Disney+ Marvel series, Scarlet Witch and Visionand now co-starring in a Doctor Strange movie.

Then it will be time to return to television on June 8 when Marvel’s first Muslim superhero appears, the so-called mrs marvel. Kamala Kahn is a student from New Jersey who has trouble reconciling adolescence with the restrictive gaze of her parents, who expect her to be an exemplary young Muslim woman. When she gains special powers that lead her to be mistaken for Captain Marvel, her life becomes even more complicated.

Iman Vellani, who had no previous acting experience, took on the coveted character who is already assured of a continuation: on July 28, 2023, she will change mediums with a movie for theaters, the marvels, where he will share the limelight with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau. Behind Ms Marvel is Bisha K. Ali who will bring the television side of Marvel to the field of teen comedy to reflect the tone of the comics, which began to be published in 2014.

But before the marvels They play other productions. In the summer, when the first season of six episodes of Ms Marvel ends, it will arrive Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8) where the Nordic God played by Chris Hemsworth will get in shape under the orders of Taika Waititi, who has already signed thor ragnarok anchoring the character in eccentric comedy.

And what arouses the most expectation? See Natalie Portman, who returns to the franchise as Jane Foster, getting into the skin of Jane Foster again. She will find herself being treated for cancer…and becoming the new Thor as she already anticipates in the trailer. It will also be interesting to see the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy headed by Chris Pratt as secondary of the tape with the Oscar winner Christian Bale getting on the Marvel bandwagon as Gorr, the villain who tries to liquidate all the Gods.





And while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It has a theatrical release date on November 11 with Ryan Coogler, who had to reinvent the drift of the character after the death of Chadwick Boseman, is also expected She-Hulk by the end of the year with Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the Hulk’s cousin.

She’s a superhero and a lawyer, so it might be interesting how Jessica Gao, the creator, manages to combine comedy with legal drama and superhero fights. Jameela Jamil will be Titania, She-Hulk’s nemesis, and Tim Roth will be Abomination, the character she has already played in The incredible Hulk Y Shang-Chi and the legend of the rings. But who the public will want to see will be Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (that is, Hulk) who has confirmed to make appearances to see his cousin.

And what will we have after 2023? On the film side, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for February 17, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for May 5 and those already mentioned the marvels for July 28.

On the television side they are without date Secret Invasion about the infiltration of the Skrulls in high places on Earth with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders reprising the characters of Nick Fury, Talos and Maria Hill, and with Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke in roles whose importance is still unknown ; iron heart with Dominiquite Thorn in the skin of this new superheroine that will be presented before in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and finally Armor Wars where James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) will have to get Stark’s technology back from the wrong hands.

