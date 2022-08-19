Marvel’s She-Hulk Boycotted With Fake ‘Reviews’

MADRID, 18 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk has already reached Disney+. Before the release of the first episode, the series of Marvelcreated by Jessica Gao and starring Tatiana Maslanyhas been a victim of fake ‘reviews’ on the internet.

Fiction has received a wave of fake ‘reviews’ on IMDb. Before the premiere, more than 100 users rated the series with a 1 out of 10. However, the production also received some 10’s, so the average was 4.2 out of 10. “A more detailed analysis indicates that the series has received negative reactions significant among men over 30 years of age, while he had a overwhelmingly positive response from younger women and men“, notes CBR.

On IMDb you can also read some of the reviews that viewers have written after the premiere. “She can do everything the Hulk does, but better? Give me a break. The sad truth here is that you have to stop hating men. You don’t have to tear down the male character to elevate the female one,” reads a ‘review’. “This series just can’t be seen and it’s really not adding up nothing new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans haven’t seen in the movies. They massacred the Hulk even though the MCU has been doing it for years. The truth is that what they have done to him is very unfortunate,” complained another fan.





She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka joins the list of Marvel productions that have faced the fake ‘reviews’ before release. Captain Marvel, released in 2019, was one of the first to receive criticism for the comments of the actress Brie Larson on diversity in the media. The Ms. Marvel series was also a victim of the so-called ‘review bombing’ for featuring the MCU’s first Muslim female superhero, Kamala Khan, in a leading role.