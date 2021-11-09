Marvel’s Wolverine on PS5 will be particularly violent

The game dedicated to Wolverine, the hugely popular Marvel hero, was definitely one of the announcements of the PlayStation Showcase which sparked the most hype of all.

Although practically nothing is known about it Marvel’s Wolverine, we know that the title is in development by the team of Insomniac Games, and all we have to show is a video in which Logan shows off his adamantium claws:

The aforementioned teaser, which announces the game, seems to prepare the ground for what could be one of the most violent games among those related to the Marvel universe, as well as Insomniac itself, which with its latest superhero-themed labors has accustomed us in much gentler tones.

In fact, fans have wondered if the Logan’s animalistic nature it would have a place in the new Marvel’s Wolverine, and fortunately the developers have confirmed that from this point of view the players will not be disappointed.

Drew Murrey of Insomniac recently shared a post on Twitter in which he voiced all the hopes of the fans confirming that the gameplay with Logan will be brutal and there will be punches, cuts, stabs And gashes:

We’re looking for a gameplay engineer @insomniacgames to focus on our hero, #Wolverine. If you’re into creating cuts, slashes, gouges, severs, gashes, stabs, * snikts * and everything else that goes with moving and playing as Logan (there’s a lot more!), Link to apply below! https://t.co/6B6whF5ceE – Drew Murray (@ DrewMaru29) November 5, 2021

Apparently, players will also have the ability in combat to get rid of enemies through dismemberments and other attacks bloody and bloody, giving a perfect characterization to the character of Wolverine who in fact among the Marvel heroes is certainly one of the most violent.

It is also likely that the game will benefit from a logical explanation for Logan’s violent actions, which we remember among other things to possess the ability to self-regenerate, a feature that is undoubtedly attractive and which is completely in keeping with the mechanics of a video game.

Speaking of superheroes, it seems that Marvel wants to create its own universe entirely dedicated to the world of video games.

