Marvin Marroquin manages to escape from a scam with the rent of a house that he saw on Facebook: these signs saved him from losing his money | Univision 34 Los Angeles KMEX

Marvin Marroquin manages to escape from a scam with the rent of a house that he saw on Facebook: these signs saved him from losing his money
Marvin Marroquín, a gardener, was looking for a house to rent when he found a very good option on Facebook. Visiting the house located in Winnetka, California, and texting with the alleged owner realized that something was wrong.
“I saw an ad that they put on Facebook, that they were renting a house. And I saw that the prices were good. I was looking for a room for me and my girlfriend, and I sent a message to the person who had posted the house,” says Marvin about how he found out about the house that was supposedly for rent.
Person “He quickly spoke to me and told me that he was going to give me a number, to talk around and give me more information,” said Marvin, who contacted him via text message on his cell phone. Then “he told me to send him an email and I sent it to him.”
Marvin received a “file in the email, but that file could not be edited. Then he spoke to me in about five minutes and told me that if I was interested, I should deposit $500 so that it could be quickly approved.”
The text Marvin exchanged with the alleged property owner reads “How are you going to pay the refundable application fee?” and later, “That way it can be approved right away.” Furthermore, it reads “Do you use Zelle, CashApp or Paypal?”.
However, Marvin replied that he would not send anything without seeing the house. The person on the other end of the phone quickly sent him the address of the house and a code to enter.
“I went to see the house, I went in and it was pretty, but out there I saw that there was a sign of other brokers that sell houses and all that, and I went to investigate”says the Hispanic, who discovered that “the house was for sale, it was not for rent or anything.”
Marvin noticed strange signs when he arrived at the scene. “The first thing I noticed is that the person who was speaking to me did not tell me things clearly. First he told me how many minutes she was from the house, “but” later he told me ‘I’m not here, I’m in Florida on vacation with my family.’ and I told him ‘How are you going to be giving something for rent or something that you want to do business and you are not present?'”.
As a gardener, he saw that the grass had not been cut and that the house was abandoned. “The house looked nice on Facebook, but when I went to see the house, it wasn’t clean. In the Facebook photo it had all the grass cut, but the house actually had nothing cutI mean, it’s a sign that no one lives there.”
In addition, they began to harass him to make the shipment, “he told me to send him the $500 or to go to a supermarket nearby, so that I could send him the money and that it would be approved that way, instantly.”
Marvin told him that he would contact the agent, but the scammer insisted that he owned the house and began to pressure him to make the payment, even writing him “I want you to be relaxed and have faith in God.”
Difficulties in renting a house
Marvin assures that he was saved from being scammed, but that the situation to rent a house is so difficult that it is very common to find these types of scammers. “I’m still looking for a house,” says Marvin, “now in this time it’s very difficult to find a house, an apartment, They’re asking for a lot of credit.”
He also said that “many times they insist that you send money, they say, ‘yes, we will approve you quickly’, then the person gets excited. I was excited, but you have to look for information and pay attention to the signs.”
Recommendations to avoid rent scams
The FBI has alerted for fraud with payments through electronic means, including Zelle, CashApp and Paypal. Among the advice offered by the agency is making sure you know the people with whom you plan to do business, and make payments through your bank or other systems.
Spokespersons for the Opendoor company, which sells real estate through the Internet, assure that Before renting a house, keep these steps in mind:
- Make sure the property is listed on other websites as an open house for rent.
- Verify that you are doing business with a person. Don’t do business or send money if you don’t see a person or agent.
- Research rental prices in the area where you want to rent. If the price is too low, it’s probably cheating.
- Check the name of the homeowner through public records.
In addition, remember that you should avoid giving information through the Internet on sites that are not legitimate. It is important to be cautious to avoid falling victim to scammers.