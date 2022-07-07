Marvin Marroquin manages to escape from a scam with the rent of a house that he saw on Facebook: these signs saved him from losing his money | Univision 34 Los Angeles KMEX

Marvin noticed strange signs when he arrived at the scene. “The first thing I noticed is that the person who was speaking to me did not tell me things clearly. First he told me how many minutes she was from the house, “but” later he told me ‘I’m not here, I’m in Florida on vacation with my family.’ and I told him ‘How are you going to be giving something for rent or something that you want to do business and you are not present?'”.